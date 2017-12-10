Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Huge three-point performance
Nieto had a huge night Saturday, scoring a goal and adding two assists in a 7-3 win over the Panthers.
Before you get all excited, you need to know that Nieto happened to be on the ice killing off a man advantage at the end of the game. And that resulted in an empty net goal and empty net set-up. Nice game, but we think that's all it is.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Just one helper since return from injury•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Cleared to return•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Pots first three goals of season•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Still chasing first point•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Re-signs with Colorado on one-year deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...