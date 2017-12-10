Nieto had a huge night Saturday, scoring a goal and adding two assists in a 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Before you get all excited, you need to know that Nieto happened to be on the ice killing off a man advantage at the end of the game. And that resulted in an empty net goal and empty net set-up. Nice game, but we think that's all it is.

