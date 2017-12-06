Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Just one helper since return from injury
Nieto has recorded a single assist through 12 games since returning from an undisclosed injury Nov. 10.
The speedy winger has three goals, five assists and 18 shots through 19 games this season, so it's difficult to rely on him in any fantasy setting. Additionally, after showing promise during his first two seasons in the league with San Jose, it's disappointing that Nieto hasn't been able to find that offensive touch again. However, he's beginning 59.6 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and averaging 2:43 of shorthanded ice time per game, so he's clearly carved out a role with the Avalanche.
More News
