Nieto (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL.com official media site.

It's uncertain when Nieto sustained his injury, as he skated for 15:03 on ice during Thursday's contest against Carolina and even tacked on an assist. Still, the 24-year-old will only miss one more contest Sunday against the Islanders, and will be eligible to return to the ice Friday versus Ottawa.

