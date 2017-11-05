Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Placed on Injured Reserve
Nieto (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL.com official media site.
It's uncertain when Nieto sustained his injury, as he skated for 15:03 on ice during Thursday's contest against Carolina and even tacked on an assist. Still, the 24-year-old will only miss one more contest Sunday against the Islanders, and will be eligible to return to the ice Friday versus Ottawa.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Pots first three goals of season•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Still chasing first point•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Re-signs with Colorado on one-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Enters arbitration•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Back in rotation Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...