Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Pots first three goals of season
Nieto netted a hat trick in Tuesday's win over the Stars.
They were the first three goals of the season for Nieto, who was a healthy scratch in the previous two contests. The 24-year-old was a plus-4 in the victory and fired three shots on goal. Nieto isn't known for being a significant fantasy contributor, so don't buy into the hype from Tuesday too much. While he's never hit 30 points in his career, he can be a decent depth contributor if he sticks in the Avs' lineup.
More News
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...