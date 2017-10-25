Nieto netted a hat trick in Tuesday's win over the Stars.

They were the first three goals of the season for Nieto, who was a healthy scratch in the previous two contests. The 24-year-old was a plus-4 in the victory and fired three shots on goal. Nieto isn't known for being a significant fantasy contributor, so don't buy into the hype from Tuesday too much. While he's never hit 30 points in his career, he can be a decent depth contributor if he sticks in the Avs' lineup.