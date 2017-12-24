Nieto's goal gave his team a four-goal cushion, and he added a helper in a 6-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Nieto's had two multi-point games in December, but he's still a long way from being a contributor your can count on. He's also been shut out seven times in December, and that's far too much of a feast or famine situation. Nieto isn't an option you can trust right now.