Nieto (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Nieto reportedly sustained his mystery ailment following Tuesday's practice. If the 25-year-old winger is unable to go, the recently recalled Rocco Grimaldi will replace him in the lineup against the Canadiens.

