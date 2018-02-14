Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Questionable for Wednesday's contest
Nieto (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Nieto reportedly sustained his mystery ailment following Tuesday's practice. If the 25-year-old winger is unable to go, the recently recalled Rocco Grimaldi will replace him in the lineup against the Canadiens.
