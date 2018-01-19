Nieto scored for the second consecutive game and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Sharks.

Nieto only has nine goals in 37 games this season, but five of those goals have come in his last 10 games. The Avalanche have won eight straight and he's been a threat throughout the winning streak. Nieto doesn't play on the power play, however, and isn't a big-time offensive producer, so know what you're getting. With 17 points on the season, the 25-year-old is on track for a career season, making him worth owning in some deep leagues.