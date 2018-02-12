Nieto recorded a goal, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-4 win over Buffalo.

The tally was Nieto's 10th of the campaign, which tied his career-high total that he posted in each of his first two seasons in the league. The speedy winger has settled into a defense-first role with 68.2 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in his own zone and an average of 2:24 of penalty-kill time per contest. As a result, his fantasy upside remains limited. It's definitely worth noting that he appears to have found his niche after struggling to cut it as a scorer with San Jose.