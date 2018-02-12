Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Scores in win over Sabres
Nieto recorded a goal, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-4 win over Buffalo.
The tally was Nieto's 10th of the campaign, which tied his career-high total that he posted in each of his first two seasons in the league. The speedy winger has settled into a defense-first role with 68.2 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in his own zone and an average of 2:24 of penalty-kill time per contest. As a result, his fantasy upside remains limited. It's definitely worth noting that he appears to have found his niche after struggling to cut it as a scorer with San Jose.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Scores for second straight game•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Puts finishing touch on rout•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Huge three-point performance•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Just one helper since return from injury•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Cleared to return•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...