Nieto hasn't recorded a point through three games this season.

After promising rookie and sophomore campaigns with San Jose, the speedy winger has struggled to find offensive consistency the past two years, and he's even been a healthy scratch for two games this season. Until Nieto carves out a regular role and shows he can mark the scoresheet consistently, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. Considering his pedigree, it's surprising he's struggled so much the past few years.