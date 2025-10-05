Avalanche's Matthew Stienburg: Bumped to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stienburg was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Stienburg is unlikely to get much NHL action in 2025-26. The 24-year-old forward figures to see most of his playing time at the AHL level.
