Avalanche's Max McCormick: Swapped in minor-league deal
McCormick was acquired by the Avalanche from the Senators in exchange for Jean-Christophe Beaudin on Wednesday.
McCormick has tallied seven goals and five helpers in 20 minor-league contests this season while also appearing in 14 games for Ottawa. The Wisconsin native figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Colorado, but could earn a promotion down the stretch.
