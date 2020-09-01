Hutchinson will guard the crease for Sunday's Game 5 showdown against Dallas, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
With Colorado down 3-1 in the series, the team will make a switch in goal and give Hutchinson a chance. The 30-year-old stopped the only three shots he faced in relief during Game 4, but he also stopped 16-of-17 shots in the only regular-season appearance he made with the Avalanche on March 2.
