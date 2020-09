Hutchinson allowed just one goal on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Hutchinson has filled in admirably since Pavel Francouz (undisclosed) has been out. In two starts (both wins), Hutchinson has allowed four goals on 62 shots. The 30-year-old would likely get the nod again in Friday's Game 7 if Francouz remains unavailable.