Hutchinson allowed five goals on 35 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas in Game 7.

Hutchinson, making his third straight start in place of the injured Pavel Francouz (undisclosed), was done in by a Joel Kiviranta hat trick and a pair of Alexander Radulov power-play goals. The 30-year-old Hutchinson struggled in a backup role with Toronto during the regular season before being acquired by the Avalanche at the trade deadline. He made one regular-season start and four playoff appearances for Colorado.