Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Has won only start with Avalanche
Hutchinson won his lone appearance with the Avalanche prior to the NHL halting the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus in March.
Overall, Hutchinson is 5-9-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .888 save percentage this season, but a bulk of that was with the Maple Leafs, who are ranked 27th in goals against this season. Hutchinson yielded just one goal and made 17 saves against the Red Wings in his Avalanche debut on March 2.
More News
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Wins in team debut on birthday•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Slated for Avalanche debut•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Recalled by Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Heads to Mile High City•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rough night in New York•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.