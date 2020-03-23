Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Has won only start with Avalanche

Hutchinson won his lone appearance with the Avalanche prior to the NHL halting the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus in March.

Overall, Hutchinson is 5-9-1 with a 3.47 GAA and .888 save percentage this season, but a bulk of that was with the Maple Leafs, who are ranked 27th in goals against this season. Hutchinson yielded just one goal and made 17 saves against the Red Wings in his Avalanche debut on March 2.