Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Heads to Mile High City
The Avalanche acquired Hutchinson from the Maple Leafs for defenseman Calle Rosen on Monday.
Hutchinson was roughed up in Toronto this season, posting an .886 save percentage and 4-9-1 record, and his backup job was eventually taken by Jack Campbell. The 29-year-old netminder will get a fresh start with the Avalanche, and he could bump into the No. 2 role behind Pavel Francouz while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is on IR.
