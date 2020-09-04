Hutchinson will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 7 against the Stars, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

In two starts and one relief appearance since taking over for the injured Pavel Francouz (undisclosed), Hutchinson has been rock solid, as he has stopped 61 of 65 shots faced (.938 save percentage). Despite not having their first two netminders, the Avs have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-1 in the series, thanks in large part to the play of Hutchinson. Backed by an offense converting at a 4.00 goals-per-game rate, the Ontario native doesn't have to be perfect, just good enough.