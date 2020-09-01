Hutchinson stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

With Pavel Francouz deemed unfit to play, Hutchinson stepped into the crease and turned in a strong performance in his first career playoff start. He was aided by the Avalanche's five-goal outburst in the first period to give him plenty of cushion. Should Francouz remain out for Wednesday's Game 6, Hutchinson will likely make another start.