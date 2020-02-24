Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Recalled by Colorado
The Avalanche promoted Hutchinson from AHL Colorado on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The Avs sent Hunter Miska down in a corresponding move, so Hutchinson will take over as Pavel Francouz's backup for the foreseeable future. The 29-year-old compiled 4-9-1 record while posting a sub-par 3.66 GAA and .886 save percentage in 15 appearances with Toronto before being traded to Colorado prior to Monday's deadline.
