Hutchinson will start between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 6 against Dallas, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

With Pavel Francouz still dealing with an injury issue, Hutchinson will step into the crease for the second straight game. In Monday's Game 5, Hutchinson stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 6-3 win. The 30-year-old will need to be in top form with his team down 3-2 in the series.