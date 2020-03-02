Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Slated for Avalanche debut

Hutchinson was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating he'll get the road start against Detroit on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The Avalanche acquired Hutchinson from Toronto at the trade deadline, and he'll finally get to work with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) still on injured reserve. Hutchinson had a rocky season with the Leafs, as he posted an .886 save percentage and 3.66 GAA. The change of scenery could help, but even if it doesn't, a matchup against the putrid Red Wings can make anyone a star.