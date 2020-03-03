Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Wins in team debut on birthday
Hutchinson turned aside 17 of 18 shots in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Monday.
Hutchinson's Avalanche debut was a relatively uneventful affair. It was his first appearance in nearly a month, as head coach Jared Bednar gave Pavel Francouz rest. Hutchinson improved to 5-9-1 with a 3.47 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 16 contests. The 30-year-old goalie isn't likely to see much time with Francouz playing well, and Hutchinson would likely head to the minors once Philipp Grubauer (lower body) returns.
