Salomaki cleared waivers Saturday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Salomaki, who signed with the Avalanche organization during the offseason, now becomes a candidate for Colorado's taxi squad. The 27-year-old winger scored five goals with 10 assists over 41 games for AHL Milwaukee in 2019-20. He also spent five games with Nashville last season and has 167 games of NHL experience.