The Avalanche demoted Salomaki to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

The 27-year-old was added to the taxi squad Friday to add some depth to the forward group, as the team was dealing with players in the COVID-19 protocol. Salomaki could be a candidate for another call-up before too long, as he's racked up 27 points across 167 NHL games in his career.