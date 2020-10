Salomaki signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Friday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Salomaki played mostly in the AHL last year, posting seven goals and 12 assists over 49 games. The 27-year-old has plenty of NHL experience, however, as he's banked 167 regular-season games at the top level and another 30 in the playoffs. He'll likely begin next season with AHL Colorado.