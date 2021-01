Salomaki was placed on waivers by Colorado on Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Considering Salomaki has 167 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Predators, he should be a strong candidate to land on the taxi squad. In those games, the 27-year-old winger tallied 12 goals, 15 assists and 172 shots while averaging 11:04 of ice time.