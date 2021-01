Vecchione was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Vecchione last played in an NHL game back in 2016-17 when he logged two contests with the Flyers. The 27-year-old center has been significantly more productive in the minors, having reached the 35-point threshold in each of his last three seasons. Vecchione figures to be in the mix for a spot on the taxi squad during the final days of camp.