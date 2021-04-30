Vecchione was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Vecchione has spent all of 2020-21 with AHL Colorado. The 28-year-old is unlikely to draw into an NHL game this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mike Vecchione: Goes unclaimed•
-
Avalanche's Mike Vecchione: Hits waiver wire•
-
Avalanche's Mike Vecchione: Pens deal in Mile High City•
-
Blues' Mike Vecchione: Secures two-way contract•
-
Flyers' Mike Vecchione: Fails to land NHL spot•
-
Flyers' Mike Vecchione: Signs two-year deal with Flyers•