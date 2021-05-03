site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Mike Vecchione: Sent to bus league
Vecchione was demoted to AHL Colorado on Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Vecchione hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2016-17 season and will mostly be used as a depth forward by the Avalanche.
