Maltsev penned a one-year contract with Colorado on Wednesday.
Maltsev played in 18 games for the Avs this past season in which he failed to register a single point. At this point, given the lack of offensive production he showed last year, Maltsev may have to put together an extremely impressive training camp if he wants to avoid beginning the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.
