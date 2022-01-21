Maltsev had two shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

Maltsev has been much more aggressive since rejoining the NHL roster Jan. 11. In the six games played since his promotion, Maltsev has delivered 19 hits. That's compared to the three checks thrown in six games over two stints earlier in the season. Clearly, the fourth-line forward received the message that he needs to be more feisty.