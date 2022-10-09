site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Mikhail Maltsev: Waived by Avalanche
RotoWire Staff
Oct 9, 2022
Maltsev was waived Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Maltsev tallied 17 goals and 48 points through 56 AHL games last season but was held scoreless in 18 appearances with the
Avalanche. The 24-year-old has 51 games of NHL experience and could draw some interest before clearing waivers.
