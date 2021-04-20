Rantanen was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rantanen joins his teammates Joonas Donskoi and Philipp Grubauer on the NHL's protocols list. Colorado is slated to get back on the ice against the Blues on Thursday and it's unclear how much time Rantanen is expected to miss. The 24-year-old has 26 goals and 52 points through 43 games this season.