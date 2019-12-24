Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Adds insurance goal on power play
Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Rantanen now has 11 goals and 25 points in 21 appearances this season. The top-line winger has added 52 shots on goal, and eight of his points have come with a man advantage. The Finn is a threat to produce in virtually every game -- fantasy owners can deploy him confidently.
