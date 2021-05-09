Rantanen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Rantanen set up Cale Makar's first-period marker to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. With four goals and five helpers in his last six outings, Rantanen is as good as ever late in the season. The 24-year-old winger has 61 points (23 on the power play), 170 shots, a plus-25 rating and 32 PIM through 49 contests.