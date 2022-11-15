Rantanen scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Rantanen's point streak is up to six games, and he's recorded multi-point efforts in five of them. During the streak, he's picked up eight goals and eight assists. The Finnish forward is showing why he was worth an early-round pick in fantasy drafts with 11 tallies, 14 helpers, 12 power-play points, 46 shots on net, a plus-6 rating, 12 PIM and 16 hits through 14 contests. His current scoring pace is likely unsustainable, but he could challenge for a 100-point campaign if he stays healthy.