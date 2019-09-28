Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Agrees to six-year deal with Avs
Rantanen and the Avalanche have reportedly agreed to a six-year deal with a $9.25 million AAV, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
The deal hasn't been confirmed by the team yet, but it looks like Colorado finally budged off its previous offer of an $8.9 million AAV. Rantanen's fantasy owners can breath a sigh of relief with the regular season less than a week away. The 22-year-old winger registered 84 points in 2017-18 and backed that up with 87 points last season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: No show at camp•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Issued qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Played with fractured leg•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies in Game 7 loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Collects pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Corrals assist•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.