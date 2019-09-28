Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Agrees to six-year deal with Avs

Rantanen and the Avalanche have reportedly agreed to a six-year deal with a $9.25 million AAV, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The deal hasn't been confirmed by the team yet, but it looks like Colorado finally budged off its previous offer of an $8.9 million AAV. Rantanen's fantasy owners can breath a sigh of relief with the regular season less than a week away. The 22-year-old winger registered 84 points in 2017-18 and backed that up with 87 points last season.