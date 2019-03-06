Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: All systems go
Rantanen had X-rays taken following Tuesday's win over Detroit, but has been cleared to play against Dallas on Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Rantanen finished out the game, yet the team obviously wanted to get a closer look at his apparent injury. With the X-rays coming back negative, the winger seems to have avoid a serious injury and is set to play versus the Stars. A three-point outburst versus the Red Wings pushed the Finn over the top and set new career highs in assists (56) and points (85).
