Rantanen scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Rantanen picked up both of his points in a span of 2:04 as the Avalanche exploded on offense early in the second period. It's his second straight one-goal, one-assist outing -- he's been effective since he was bumped down to the second line alongside Nazem Kadri and Artturi Lehkonen. Rantanen is at three goals, 12 helpers, 31 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating in 12 playoff outings.