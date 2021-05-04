Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Rantanen has picked up right where he left off prior to his stint on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. In his last nine games, he's racked up eight goals and eight helpers. The Finnish winger just can't be slowed down. He's up to 29 tallies, 59 points, 160 shots on net, a plus-27 rating and 30 PIM in 46 outings this year.