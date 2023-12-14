Rantanen scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Rantanen opened the scoring with a wraparound in the first period before assisting on Valeri Nichushkin's two goals in the game. This was Rantanen's second three-point effort in a row. The 27-year-old recently endured a nine-game goal drought, but he looks like himself again with his recent surge of offense. Overall, the winger has 14 tallies, 23 helpers, 95 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 29 contests.