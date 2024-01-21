Rantanen scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

The 27-year-old continues to shine. Rantanen has 10 multi-point performances in the last 20 games, compiling 14 goals and 29 points over that stretch, and on the season he's up to 26 goals and 60 points in 47 contests, putting him on pace for his second straight 100-point campaign.