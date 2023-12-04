Rantanen supplied an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Rantanen's now gone six games without a goal, but he has six assists over his last five contests to remain steady on offense. The 27-year-old winger is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for second on the Avalanche with 31 points through 24 appearances. Rantanen has added 74 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating while featuring heavily in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit.