Rantanen had an assist and one shot on net in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Nashville.
Rantanen one-touched a pass to Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado's lone tally. The assist gave Rantanen helpers in six consecutive games. For the season, he has 31 goals, 47 assists, 199 shots and a plus-5 rating through 62 contests.
