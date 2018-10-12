Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Assists thrice at Buffalo's expense
Rantanen registered three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Thursday night's 6-1 drubbing of the Sabres in Buffalo.
The even-strength apples went to Nathan MacKinnon, who has provided at least one goal in each of the four games the Avalanche have played this season. Rantanen has only picked up one power-play point, yet he's averaging 4:33 in that spot so far, so expect a significant uptick in man-advantage production from the Finn as the season progresses.
