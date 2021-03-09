Rantanen had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Rantanen slid his fifth man-advantage assist of the season, giving him a team-high 10 power-play points. The Finn also tops the Avalanche in overall points, using a stretch of 15 points over the last 11 games to post 25 points through 23 games.