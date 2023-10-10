Rantanen (lower body) practiced Sunday and is expected to ready to go for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Rantanen missed Colorado's final preseason game last Thursday, but the injury he was dealing with doesn't sound too concerning. "No need to push through now," Rantanen said. "EIghty-two game regular season, so don't want to risk anything in preseason, unnecessarily so." The 26-year-old forward will take up a normal position at wing on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin on opening night. He'll also have a spot on the team's top power-play unit. Rantanen's coming off a season in which he recorded a career-high 55 goals and 105 points.