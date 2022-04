Rantanen (illness) will return to the lineup Thursday against Nashville, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rantanen will rejoin the lineup after a four-game absence. With 26 points in his last 19 games and career highs almost across the board (36 goals, 91 points, plus-38, 248 shots on goal, 42 blocked shots) this season, Rantanen appears ready to help lead the Avalanche to a deep postseason run.