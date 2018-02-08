Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Back in action Thursday
Rantanen (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blues.
Rantanen has been a scoring machine in his last 13 games, totaling 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) over that span. His return Thursday should be a huge boon for the Avalanche as they attempt to take down an intradivision rival in St. Louis. The exactl alignment has yet to be announced, but Rantanen will almost assuredly retake his spot among the top trio and will resume his role on the man advantage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Game-time call•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will watch from media box Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In doubt Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs two assists but loses star linemate•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In NHL's top-20 scoring leaders•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...