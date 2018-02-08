Rantanen (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blues.

Rantanen has been a scoring machine in his last 13 games, totaling 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) over that span. His return Thursday should be a huge boon for the Avalanche as they attempt to take down an intradivision rival in St. Louis. The exactl alignment has yet to be announced, but Rantanen will almost assuredly retake his spot among the top trio and will resume his role on the man advantage.