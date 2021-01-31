Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Rantanen was held off the scoresheet in Thursday's win over the Sharks to end a six-game goal streak, but he was right back at it Saturday. The Finn netted the Avalanche's third goal of the contest and collected an assist on the fourth, scored by Brandon Saad. Rantanen is up to seven tallies, three helpers, 33 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through nine contests.